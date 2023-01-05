Seattle 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64

Chatfield 3-7 1-2 7, Udenyi 3-7 0-0 6, Schumacher 5-14 5-9 16, Tyson 11-23 0-0 27, Grigsby 2-12 1-1 5, Williamson 1-7 0-0 2, Levis 1-2 0-2 3, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-74 7-14 66.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies