Seattle 4, Oakland 2

DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Haniger 2 (22), Seager (24), Crawford (32), Pinder (14), Davis (5). S_Andrus (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Anderson W,2-1 7 4 1 1 1 7 Castillo H,8 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Sewald S,9-13 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Oakland Manaea L,10-10 5 8 4 4 1 3 Acevedo 2 1 0 0 0 2 Moll 1 1 0 0 0 0 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:47. A_4,068 (46,847).