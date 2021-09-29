Seattle 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 2 0 1 1 - 4 Calgary 1 1 1 0 - 3 Seattle won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Seattle, Giordano 1 (Schwartz, McCann), 3:00. 2, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Larsson), 6:01. 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 1 (Coleman, Lindholm), 14:54. Second Period_4, Calgary, Stone 1 (Duehr), 11:27. Third Period_5, Seattle, Schwartz 2 (Eberle), 12:37. 6, Calgary, Backlund 1, 17:33. Overtime_None. Shootout_Seattle 2 (McCann G, Giordano NG, Eberle G), Calgary 1 (Gaudreau NG, Tkachuk G, Kirkland NG). Shots on Goal_Seattle 9-2-10-0_21. Calgary 5-6-10-1_22. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 4. Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 0-0-0 (11 shots-9 saves), Seattle, Daccord 1-0-0 (11-10). Calgary, Vladar 0-0-1 (21-18). A_14,451 (19,289). T_2:37. Referees_Mitch Dunning, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Kiel Murchison.