Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

Seattle 7 7 3 10 \u2014 27 L.A. Rams 10 3 0 10 \u2014 23 First Quarter LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 9:30. Sea_Lockett 36 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:05. LAR_FG Gay 40, 2:34. Second Quarter Sea_Fant 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:48. LAR_FG Gay 54, :55. Third Quarter Sea_FG Myers 41, 7:33. Fourth Quarter LAR_FG Gay 32, 12:57. Sea_FG Myers 26, 6:46. LAR_Akers 6 run (Gay kick), 2:56. Sea_Metcalf 8 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :36. A_71,802. ___ Sea LAR First downs 25 20 Total Net Yards 438 319 Rushes-yards 22-90 33-171 Passing 348 148 Punt Returns 0-0 2-8 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-17 Interceptions Ret. 2-10 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-39-1 14-26-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-19 4-30 Punts 2-57.0 3-54.667 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-42 4-39 Time of Possession 30:53 29:07 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Seattle, Dallas 10-37, Walker 3-36, T.Jones 7-14, G.Smith 2-3. L.A. Rams, Akers 17-60, Powell 3-45, Wolford 5-29, Atwell 4-23, K.Williams 3-9, Perkins 1-5. PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 28-39-1-367. L.A. Rams, Wolford 14-26-2-178. RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 9-128, Metcalf 8-127, Fant 4-42, Dissly 2-22, T.Jones 2-18, Goodwin 1-17, Parkinson 1-12, Treadwell 1-1. L.A. Rams, Powell 4-39, Atwell 2-48, Jefferson 2-39, Skowronek 2-30, Higbee 2-14, Trammell 1-8, Akers 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.