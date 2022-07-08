Seattle 106, Los Angeles 69

Stewart 9-15 2-2 23, Williams 5-6 1-1 11, Magbegor 4-4 1-1 10, January 2-3 0-0 5, Loyd 5-11 5-6 16, Lavender 2-4 1-2 5, Talbot 5-6 2-3 13, Charles 8-12 2-2 18, Prince 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 42-65 14-17 106.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
