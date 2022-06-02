Seahawks QB competition remains offseason focus
TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shane Waldron spent his first offseason as the offensive coordinator in Seattle trying to install a new system mostly through virtual meetings and with very little on-field work.
Being back in the classroom and on the field with his players is a far better situation going into Year 2 for Waldron, especially in the midst of a quarterback competition.