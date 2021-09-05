Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past Diamondbacks 8-5 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2021 Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 12:07 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager's 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
In his 11th big league season, the veteran third baseman might be playing the best baseball of his career. He's now matched his age in homers and shows no signs of stopping with four weeks left in the regular season.