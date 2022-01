WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Andre Screen tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds to carry Bucknell to a 68-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, ending the Bison's eight-game losing streak.

Xander Rice had 16 points for Bucknell (4-16, 1-7 Patriot League). Andrew Funk added 14 points. Ian Motta had 12 points.