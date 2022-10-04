Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Hearts 0, Rangers 4

Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1

Celtic 2, Motherwell 1

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2

St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1

Tuesday's Match

Ross County 0, Motherwell 5

Wednesday's Match

Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

