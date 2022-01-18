Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Monday's Match

Celtic 2, Hibernian FC 0

Tuesday's Matches

Aberdeen 1, Rangers 1

Dundee United 1, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 3, Motherwell 1

Livingston FC 2, Dundee 0

Hearts 2, St. Johnstone 0

Tuesday's Match

St Mirren FC vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

Hearts vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Ross County vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Celtic vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Dundee vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.