Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland Premiership Tuesday's Match Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC 0 Saturday's Match Raith Rovers FC 2, Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC advances on 2-0 aggregate Wednesday's Matches Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3 Dundee United 2, Motherwell 2 Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 0 Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Ross County vs. Hamilton Academical, 2:45 p.m. Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Raith Rovers FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m. Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m. St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 7:30 a.m. Dundee vs. Raith Rovers FC, 2:45 p.m. Sunday's Matches Hamilton Academical vs. Kilmarnock, 7 a.m. Motherwell vs. Ross County, 7 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 7 a.m.