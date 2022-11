TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for two touchdowns on his way to a pair of school records, Tyler Hoosman ran for two scores and North Dakota beat Indiana State 42-7 on Saturday.

Schuster was 16-of-19 passing for 162 yards with scoring throws to Garett Maag and Isaiah Smith. Hoosman had 15 carries for 81 yards for the Fighting Hawks (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference).