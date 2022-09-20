Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch
TOM KERTSCHER, Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the New York Mets, a playoff spot was certainly worth celebrating. Even if they still have bigger goals on the table in the middle of a heated pennant race.
Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.