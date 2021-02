SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers and making all nine of his free throws and San Diego State rolled to an 85-54 win over San Jose State on Monday night.

Nathan Mensah had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Aztecs (14-4, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), who won their fifth straight. Joshua Tomaic added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trey Pulliam scored 10 points with five assists. Keshad Johnson grabbed 13 rebounds.