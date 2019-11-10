PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Cypress Bridgeland 48, Cypress Park 35

Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ridge 27

Humble Summer Creek 58, Pasadena South Houston 6

SA Northside Brandeis 28, SA Northside Taft 14

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Porter 21, PSJA Southwest 14

Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Madison 0

SA Burbank 28, SA Lanier 27

San Antonio Harlan 48, Laredo Martin 21

CLASS 2A

Baird 65, Mertzon Irion County 38

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FW Country Day 41, John Cooper 0