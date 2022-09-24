Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= \u00b6 Odessa 35, Schertz Clemens 14 CLASS 5A= \u00b6 Fort Bend Hightower 42, Fort Bend Bush 13 \u00b6 Fort Bend Marshall 35, Port Neches-Groves 14 \u00b6 Vidor 22, Addison Trinity 14 CLASS 4A= \u00b6 Lumberton 48, Tatum 42 CLASS 2A= \u00b6 Booker 48, Morton 0 \u00b6 Eldorado 17, TLC Midland 0 PRIVATE SCHOOLS= \u00b6 Midland Christian 47, Del Rio 20 OTHER= \u00b6 Houston Emery\/Weiner School 68, Chester 54 \u00b6 Tomball Homeschool 17, Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 14 \u00b6 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/