Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cascade Christian 38, Eatonville 32 Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46, Cascade (Everett) 40 Chiawana 43, Southridge 41 Decatur 57, Kentridge 29 East Valley (Yakima) 52, North Central 25 Eastlake 57, Newport-Bellevue 17 Eisenhower 65, Eastmont 23 Foster 55, Evergreen (Seattle) 9 Granite Falls 44, Darrington 30 Hermiston, Ore. 64, Kamiakin 61 Highline 52, Lindbergh 28 Juanita 47, Liberty 32 La Center 79, Evergreen (Vancouver) 26 Lake Roosevelt 73, Kittitas 39 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 46, Quincy High Tech 32 Mead 55, Post Falls, Idaho 29 Morton\/White Pass 51, Stevenson 26 Moses Lake 52, Sunnyside 49 Priest River, Idaho 47, Newport 17 Sammamish 47, Renton 28 Selah 62, East Valley (Spokane) 38 Sunnyside Christian 44, Liberty Christian 17 Tenino 45, Adna 33 Warden 82, Royal 24 Waterville-Mansfield 57, Soap Lake 21 West Seattle 72, Seattle Academy 39 West Valley (Yakima) 50, Wenatchee 38 Yakama Tribal 56, DeSales 33 Arlington Snowball= Four Rivers Community School, Ore. 31, Klickitat 29 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Mount Vernon Christian vs. Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/