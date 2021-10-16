Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= \u00b6 Edinburg 21, La Joya 0 \u00b6 Houston Langham Creek 54, Cypress Lakes 0 \u00b6 Katy 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 3 \u00b6 McAllen 49, Brownsville Pace 20 \u00b6 Mission 42, Edinburg Economedes 0 \u00b6 Rockwall 42, Dallas Skyline 21 \u00b6 SA Johnson 42, SA Madison 35 CLASS 5A= \u00b6 CC Calallen 55, CC Miller 33 \u00b6 FW Polytechnic 26, FW Trimble Tech 6 \u00b6 Mission Sharyland 38, Sharyland Pioneer 10 \u00b6 Montgomery Lake Creek 61, Rosenberg Lamar 14 \u00b6 SA Houston 48, SA Jefferson 17 CLASS 3A= \u00b6 Cameron Yoe 57, Troy 22 CLASS 1A= \u00b6 Saint Jo 60, Groom 48 OTHER= \u00b6 Lake Belton 21, Jordan 17 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com