Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bonney Lake 61, Lakes 55 Bremerton 84, Olympic 43 Friday Harbor 57, Coupeville 46 Gig Harbor 52, Sumner 38 Hanford 59, Southridge 49 Manson 67, Pateros 58 Mossyrock 61, Three Rivers Christian School 18 Royal 63, Cascade (Leavenworth) 46 Seattle Academy 74, University Prep 23 Seattle Lutheran 50, Concordia Christian 47 Shorecrest 60, Cedarcrest 51 South Kitsap 65, Peninsula 47 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Hanford 41, Southridge 31 Hermiston, Ore. 46, Chiawana 41 Richland 62, Kamiakin 56 South Kitsap 50, Peninsula 39 Warden 62, Omak 46 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/