GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castle Rock 52, Morton/White Pass 42

Central Valley 60, Moses Lake 35

Chewelah 61, Oroville 24

Columbia (Burbank) 64, Riverside, Ore. 20

Colville 62, Northport 39

Eastside Catholic 91, Ingraham 37

Liberty Christian 49, Umatilla, Ore. 38

Mead 71, Eisenhower 54

North Central 53, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 3

Onalaska 54, South Bend 25

Reardan 41, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 39

Sumner 56, Auburn Mountainview 46

Toledo 45, Ilwaco 29

West Valley (Spokane) 59, Lynnwood 49

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Champiomship=

Walla Walla 62, Post Falls, Idaho 41

Fourth Place=

Lapwai, Idaho 41, Eastmont 31

Seventh Place=

Wenatchee 54, Moscow, Idaho 46

Third Place=

Clarkston 67, Lewiston, Idaho 33

Blaine Holiday Tournament=

Bellingham 48, University Prep 44

Lakewood 27, Lummi 25

Cloud 9 Christmas Classic=

King's 54, Meridian 51

Lynden 66, Montesano 35

Seattle Prep 58, Port Angeles 39

Sehome 57, Overlake School 38

Colton Christmas Tournament=

Colton 58, Wahkiakum 48

Garfield-Palouse 45, Curlew 37

Crush in the Slush Tournament=

Burlington-Edison 77, Granite Falls 22

Cedarcrest 75, Neah Bay 46

Olympic 58, Port Townsend 30

Desales Christmas Tournament=

Consolation=

College Place 47, Grant Union, Ore. 43

Eagle Holiday Classic=

Deer Park 54, Prosser 47

Lakeland, Idaho 44, Colfax 40

Okanogan 49, Odessa 36

Pullman 36, Sandpoint, Idaho 33

Selkirk 24, Asotin 22

Shadle Park 49, Newport 39

St. George's 43, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 27

Fort Vancouver Tournament=

Second Round=

Aberdeen 57, Evergreen (Vancouver) 11

Sprague, Ore. 49, Fort Vancouver 42

Mac-Hi Tournament=

Dayton-Waitsburg 38, Stanfield, Ore. 30

Tri-Cities Prep 64, McLoughlin, Ore. 24

Mt. Adams Shootout=

Trout Lake 69, Riverside Christian 31

NCW Holiday Tournament=

Pateros 60, Bridgeport 47

Nike Interstate Shootout=

Barlow, Ore. 74, Battle Ground 18

Mercer Island 48, Jefferson PDX, Ore. 43

Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=

Clark Bracket=

Skyview 55, Franklin, Ore. 53

Sundome Shootout=

White River 56, Royal 36

T Town Throw Down=

South Kitsap 56, Sunset, Ore. 44

Top of the Peak Tournament=

Second Round=

Glacier Peak 67, Eastlake 50

Kentridge 62, Mt. Spokane 59

Meadowdale 67, Lincoln 60

Todd Beamer 59, Curtis 40

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 61, Fife 52

Capital 47, Heritage 40

Columbia (Burbank) 67, Riverside, Ore. 46

Concordia Christian 62, Lake Quinault 46

Issaquah 73, Richland 63

Post Falls, Idaho 65, Mt. Spokane 62

Reardan 67, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 15

Rogers (Spokane) 60, Chewelah 41

Stevenson 74, Napavine 53

Taholah 75, North Beach 69

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Walla Walla 63, Lewiston, Idaho 55

Fourth Place=

Wenatchee 60, Eastmont 45

Seventh Place=

University 64, Moscow, Idaho 42

Third Place=

Lapwai, Idaho 59, Clarkston 54

Blaine Holiday Tournament=

Lummi 49, University Prep 30

Cloud 9 Christmas Classic=

Ferndale 71, Washougal 51

Montesano 57, Bear Creek School 55

Sehome 59, Sequim 44

Colton Christmas Tournament=

Wahkiakum 56, Garfield-Palouse 51

Crush in the Slush Tournament=

Cedarcrest 52, Kalama 48

Granite Falls 64, Chimacum 26

Eagle Holiday Classic=

Lakeland, Idaho 81, Selkirk 36

Newport 54, Colfax 34

Odessa 77, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 47

Okanogan 62, Asotin 58

Riverside 52, Davenport 46

West Valley (Spokane) 54, Prosser 52

Fort Vancouver Tournament=

Second Round=

Corvallis, Ore. 63, Shelton 48

Les Schwab Invitational=

Consolation=

Lake Oswego, Ore. 54, Battle Ground 48

Mac-Hi Tournament=

Liberty Christian 65, Umatilla, Ore. 54

Stanfield, Ore. 53, Dayton-Waitsburg 52

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament=

Marysville-Getchell 61, Sunnyside 56

Mt. Adams Shootout=

Riverside Christian 85, Trout Lake 34

Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

Sheldon, Ore. 62, Camas 46

West Valley (Yakima) 52, Grants Pass, Ore. 41

Sundome Shootout=

Brewster 70, Overlake School 53

Cashmere 54, Port Angeles 41

Meridian 57, Royal 38

North Kitsap 55, Selah 43

Prairie 67, Eisenhower 54

Seton Catholic 76, W. F. West 74

Toutle Lake 51, Cascade Christian Academy 43

Yakama Tribal 54, Bellevue Christian 48

Zillah 85, Seattle Academy 72

Vince Dulcich Christmas Tournament=

Mark Morris 68, Rainier, Ore. 45

Tillamook, Ore. 69, Elma 67