Santana's homer rallies Mariners for 4-3 win over Yankees TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 7:22 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana follows through after hitting a two-run home run as New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu stands on the mound as Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana, left, rounds the bases after Santana hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka, right, greets Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) at the plate after Higashioka hit a two-run home run to score Kiner-Falefa during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches as fans try to catch a two-run home run hit by Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty is greeted in the dugout after he hit a solo home run to break up New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes' no-hitter during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka waits for a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Higashioka grounded out for the at-bat. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a go-ahead two-run homer during Seattle's three-run seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Wednesday.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10.