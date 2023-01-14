Santa Clara 92, Pacific 81

Braun 5-9 0-0 10, Justice 8-18 4-4 26, Bediako 4-7 2-2 10, Akametu 3-4 1-2 7, Stewart 5-15 7-8 19, Knapper 4-8 1-2 10, Tilly 2-2 0-0 4, Tongue 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 33-69 17-20 92.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships