Santa Clara 89, Wyoming 85, OT

Thompson 2-4 2-2 7, Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Dusell 1-4 0-0 3, Wenzel 1-2 0-0 3, Agbonkpolo 7-10 0-0 16, Reynolds 10-18 2-4 25, Oden 5-13 2-2 14, Foster 4-5 0-0 9, Powell 0-1 1-2 1, Kyman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-62 7-10 85.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute