Santa Clara 86, Iona 76

Joseph 2-5 0-1 4, Clayton 8-10 4-4 26, Davis 4-8 0-0 8, JeanLouis 2-6 0-0 4, Jenkins 8-18 0-2 16, Jefferson 4-7 2-2 12, Shema 0-4 0-0 0, Brookshire 2-4 1-1 6, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 7-10 76.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute