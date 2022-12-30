Santa Clara 79, San Francisco 67

Hawthorne 0-3 0-0 0, Kunen 0-6 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-1 2-2 2, Roberts 3-8 6-7 13, Shabazz 8-15 4-4 23, M.Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Meeks 8-12 0-0 18, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-1 2, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-14 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies