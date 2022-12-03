Santa Clara 72, Sacramento St. 65

Mawein 4-5 3-5 12, McRae 7-13 1-2 15, Chappell 6-17 2-2 17, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilbon 3-6 1-2 7, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Marks 2-8 0-0 5, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Hardee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-11 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute