Santa Clara 71, California 62

Kuany 1-2 1-2 4, Newell 2-8 2-3 7, Thiemann 3-5 4-5 10, Askew 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 2-2 13, Alajiki 2-5 2-2 8, Roberson 2-5 0-0 4, Bowser 3-5 0-0 7, Okafor 2-5 1-2 5, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 12-16 62.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies