Santa Clara 66, New Mexico St. 65

Beck 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-7 0-2 8, Gordon 4-15 0-0 11, Pinson 5-17 2-2 14, Washington 7-16 2-4 20, Feit 3-4 0-0 9, Odunewu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 4-8 65.

SANTA CLARA (8-2)

Braun 2-5 0-2 4, Justice 6-12 2-4 18, Bediako 0-3 0-0 0, Podziemski 6-14 3-3 16, Stewart 6-11 1-3 16, Knapper 3-6 1-2 8, Holt 1-3 0-0 2, Akametu 0-2 0-0 0, Tongue 1-2 0-0 2, Tilly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-14 66.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 13-33 (Washington 4-7, Feit 3-4, Gordon 3-8, Pinson 2-10, Beck 1-2, Bradley 0-2), Santa Clara 9-27 (Justice 4-9, Stewart 3-4, Knapper 1-3, Podziemski 1-6, Bediako 0-1, Akametu 0-2, Braun 0-2). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 32 (Washington 8), Santa Clara 35 (Braun 9). Assists_New Mexico St. 15 (Pinson 7), Santa Clara 14 (Podziemski 6). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 17, Santa Clara 14.

