San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67

T.Anderson 6-9 4-4 19, Tolbert 11-12 2-2 25, Diallo 2-3 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-6 0-0 6, O.Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Vaihola 4-4 1-2 9, Gorener 2-8 2-2 8, G.Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 2-2 0-0 4, Elder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 9-10 80.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute