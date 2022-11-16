San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute