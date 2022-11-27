San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65

Sparks 6-10 2-5 14, Coleman 3-12 4-4 11, Jacobs 4-10 5-7 14, Sellers 1-3 4-4 6, Windham 5-11 2-2 14, Pearson 1-4 1-2 3, Bumbalough 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-1 3-4 3, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 21-28 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute