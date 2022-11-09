San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48

Savrasov 6-12 0-0 14, McFatten 0-1 0-0 0, Finch 2-5 6-6 10, Strickland 3-13 4-4 11, Archie 0-8 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Bryant 0-3 0-0 0, T.Moore 1-6 4-4 7. Totals 15-56 14-14 48.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1