San Jose Sharks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 San Jose Sharks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Evander Kane 41 16 19 35 -3 38 3 1 2 135 .119 F 39 Logan Couture 41 14 12 26 -5 19 2 0 2 93 .151 F 48 Tomas Hertl 35 12 14 26 -2 19 4 1 2 70 .171 D 88 Brent Burns 41 5 19 24 -10 24 2 0 1 94 .053 F 62 Kevin Labanc 41 10 14 24 -7 22 0 0 1 103 .097 F 28 Timo Meier 39 8 16 24 -4 14 2 0 0 121 .066 F 16 Ryan Donato 41 6 13 19 -8 10 2 0 1 95 .063 D 65 Erik Karlsson 37 4 12 16 -5 8 2 0 0 74 .054 D 38 Mario Ferraro 41 1 13 14 -4 14 0 0 0 52 .019 F 92 Rudolfs Balcers 26 6 7 13 -2 6 0 0 2 48 .125 F 43 John Leonard 35 3 9 12 -6 2 1 0 0 51 .059 F 7 Dylan Gambrell 37 5 6 11 -6 6 0 1 1 38 .132 F 12 Patrick Marleau 41 4 4 8 -6 10 2 0 0 42 .095 D 71 Nikolai Knyzhov 41 1 6 7 -5 35 0 0 1 31 .032 F 83 Matt Nieto 28 5 2 7 -5 4 0 0 0 45 .111 D 51 Radim Simek 35 2 3 5 -6 6 0 0 0 26 .077 F 20 Marcus Sorensen 27 1 4 5 -4 16 0 0 0 26 .038 D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 37 1 4 5 -4 6 0 0 0 28 .036 F 73 Noah Gregor 16 3 0 3 -10 4 0 0 0 26 .115 F 55 Alexander Chmelevski 2 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 37 Fredrik Handemark 6 1 0 1 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .250 D 47 Christian Jaros 4 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 53 Nicolas Meloche 5 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 2 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 1 .000 D 0 Fredrik Claesson 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 29 Kurtis Gabriel 11 0 0 0 1 55 0 0 0 4 .000 F 46 Joel Kellman 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000 D 21 Jacob Middleton 1 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 11 Stefan Noesen 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 0 Antti Suomela 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 70 Alexander True 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 63 Jeffrey Viel 8 0 0 0 -3 19 0 0 0 10 .000 TEAM TOTALS 41 108 180 288 -112 391 20 3 13 1244 .087 OPPONENT TOTALS 41 135 238 373 102 340 26 4 21 1304 .104 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Martin Jones 28 1564 3.14 15 10 2 1 82 824 0.9 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 17 887 3.18 3 9 2 1 47 462 0.898 0 0 2 32 Josef Korenar 1 19 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.0 0 0 0 1 Alexei Melnichuk 1 9 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 41 2501 3.15 18 19 4 2 129 1298 .896 108 180 391 OPPONENT TOTALS 41 2501 2.51 23 12 6 5 103 1239 .913 135 238 340