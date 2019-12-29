Philadelphia 0 0 1 1
San Jose 1 2 3 6

First Period_1, San Jose, Ferraro 1 (Goodrow), 9:15. Penalties_Meier, San (Interference), 11:51.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Kellman 1 (Ferraro, Simek), 2:39. 3, San Jose, Meier 12 (Burns, Dillon), 9:21. Penalties_Niskanen, Phi (Holding), 6:00; Marleau, San (Hooking), 17:50; Goodrow, San (Tripping), 19:54.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Provorov 9 (Konecny, Giroux), 0:51 (pp). 5, San Jose, Meier 13 (Goodrow, Kane), 1:36. 6, San Jose, Meier 14 (Kane, Goodrow), 12:52. 7, San Jose, Marleau 7 (Sorensen, Thornton), 17:20. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-8-14_27. San Jose 7-11-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 13-8-3 (29 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 13-14-1 (27-26).

A_16,819 (17,562). T_2:22.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.