San Jose 3, Colorado 2

Colorado 0 2 0 — 2 San Jose 0 1 2 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Colorado, Jost 4 (Nemeth, MacDonald), 15:39. 2, Colorado, Burakovsky 17 (Kadri, Timmins), 18:18. 3, San Jose, Hertl 18 (Kane, Barabanov), 19:47. Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 19 (Kane, Knyzhov), 2:50. 5, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Hertl, Kane), 9:18 (pp). Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-16-6_32. San Jose 12-9-12_33. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 4. Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 27-9-1 (33 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Korenar 3-4-0 (32-30). A_1,041 (17,562). T_2:26. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Vaughan Rody.