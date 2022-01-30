San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jaquiski Tartt made game-winning baskets and game-clinching interceptions in high school and college. What the San Francisco 49ers safety couldn't do was come up with the biggest play to get his team back to the Super Bowl.
Tartt dropped an interception with the Niners hanging on to a 17-14 lead during the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. It was one of many players San Francisco was unable to make in the final 15 minutes in a 20-17 loss that denied the 49ers their second Super Bowl trip in three years.