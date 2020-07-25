Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .190 .200 63 2 12 0 0 1 2 1 17 0 0 5
Heineman .667 .667 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores .375 .375 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2
Davis .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski .286 .375 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Dickerson .250 .250 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0
Crawford .200 .200 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Sandoval .143 .125 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
McCarthy .000 .000 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Dubón .000 .000 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1
Pence .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Brantly .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solano .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 2 7.88 2 2 0 16.0 25 17 14 3 13 9
Garcia 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 1 2 0 0 2 1
Smyly 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Cueto 0 0 2.25 1 1 0 4.0 5 1 1 0 1 3
Gausman 0 0 4.50 1 0 0 4.0 6 3 2 1 1 2
Anderson 0 1 10.80 1 1 0 1.2 3 2 2 1 3 0
Menez 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 2 2 1 0 0
Coonrod 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 2 2 2 0 2 0
Jiménez 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 1 1 0 3 1
Rogers 0 1 54.00 1 0 0 0.2 3 4 4 0 0 0