San Francisco 90, UALR 68

Gardner 4-10 2-2 10, Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, John 3-7 3-4 9, Palermo 3-5 1-2 7, Smith 4-12 6-6 16, Speaker 5-8 3-3 13, White 3-7 1-3 9, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Egbuniwe 0-1 0-0 0, Beljan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 16-20 68.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute