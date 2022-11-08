San Francisco 90, Texas Southern 77

Barnes 5-7 4-5 14, Nicholas 2-5 3-8 7, Walker 7-12 3-7 19, Gilliam 1-10 0-0 2, Henry 6-17 7-8 21, Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 0-0 8, O'Neal 0-1 1-2 1, Mortle 2-5 1-2 5, Granger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 19-32 77.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1