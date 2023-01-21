San Francisco 82, BYU 74

George 5-9 1-2 12, Traore 4-7 2-2 10, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, R.Williams 10-13 7-8 28, Waterman 0-5 1-2 1, Saunders 3-6 2-2 8, Ally Atiki 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 13-16 74.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships