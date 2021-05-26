Skip to main content
Sports

San Francisco 8, Arizona 0

San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 36 0 9 0
Yastrzemski rf 5 1 2 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Posey c 4 2 1 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 5 2 2 0 Reddick ph 1 0 1 0
Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 P.Smith 1b 5 0 2 0
Casali ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0
Longoria 3b 4 2 3 4 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 0 2 3 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0
Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 Rojas rf 4 0 1 0
Dubón 2b 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 2 0
Duggar cf 4 0 2 0 An.Young 2b 4 0 0 0
Gausman p 1 0 0 0 Martin p 1 0 0 0
Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 Leyba ph 1 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 Locastro ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0
Selman p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 303 000 101 8
Arizona 000 000 000 0

LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 11. 2B_Crawford (5), Dickerson (3), Longoria (9), Yastrzemski (12), Ahmed 2 (9), Escobar (7), Reddick (3). 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Longoria (6). S_Gausman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Gausman W,5-0 5 5 0 0 2 9
García 2 2 0 0 0 4
Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Selman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Martin L,0-2 4 5 6 6 3 2
R.Smith 3 5 1 1 0 2
Ginkel 2 3 1 1 0 3

WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:16. A_10,311 (48,686).