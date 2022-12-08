Skip to main content
Sports

San Francisco 69, Merrimack 51

Minor 7-11 1-4 15, Bennett 2-8 2-2 6, Derring 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 0-2 0-0 0, Reid 5-15 5-6 15, Savage 2-7 0-0 6, Derkack 3-5 0-0 7, Stinson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 8-12 51.

SAN FRANCISCO (8-2)

Kunen 1-3 0-0 2, Meeks 4-6 3-3 12, Rishwain 2-6 1-4 5, Roberts 3-11 5-5 12, Shabazz 3-9 2-2 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Markovetskyy 6-6 7-9 19, Hawthorne 0-0 2-2 2, Gigiberia 2-2 0-0 4, Rocak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 20-25 69.

Halftime_San Francisco 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 3-26 (Savage 2-7, Derkack 1-1, Minor 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Derring 0-2, McKoy 0-2, Bennett 0-4, Reid 0-8), San Francisco 3-20 (Meeks 1-3, Shabazz 1-4, Roberts 1-7, Williams 0-2, Rishwain 0-4). Fouled Out_Minor. Rebounds_Merrimack 17 (Minor 5), San Francisco 41 (Shabazz 10). Assists_Merrimack 6 (Minor, Bennett, McKoy, Reid, Derkack, Stinson 1), San Francisco 15 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Merrimack 20, San Francisco 13.

More for you
Written By