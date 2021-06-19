Skip to main content
Sports

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 5 6 4
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 2
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 Posey c 2 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 4 1 2 2 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Williams ss 3 0 0 0 Dubón 3b 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 2 0 1 0 Duggar cf 3 1 0 0
Realmuto c 1 0 0 0 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Falter p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Cueto p 1 1 0 0
Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 200 000 3
San Francisco 030 110 00x 5

E_Hoskins (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), McCutchen (12), Belt (10). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,2-2 4 4 4 3 4 2
Falter 3 2 1 1 0 5
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cueto W,5-3 6 6 3 3 0 5
Leone H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee S,14-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).