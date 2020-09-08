https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-4-Arizona-2-15548913.php
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
Recommended Video:
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mathisen 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Peralta dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sandoval 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|00x
|—
|4
E_Walker (3), Solano (7). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Ruf (5). HR_D.Peralta (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gallen L,1-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mella
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mantiply
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Gausman W,3-2
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|9
|W.Peralta H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Selman H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coonrod S,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Gallen pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
WP_Gallen, Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:56.
View Comments