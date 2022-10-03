Skip to main content
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 9

L.A. Rams 3 3 3 0 9
San Francisco 7 7 0 10 24
First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 39, 6:48.

SF_Wilson 32 run (Gould kick), 2:46.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 29, 6:22.

SF_Samuel 57 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 3:01.

Third Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 26, 4:25.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 25, 14:53.

SF_Hufanga 52 interception return (Gould kick), 6:27.

A_71,597.

___

LAR SF
First downs 21 13
Total Net Yards 257 327
Rushes-yards 18-57 22-88
Passing 200 239
Punt Returns 0-0 2-34
Kickoff Returns 3-58 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-52
Comp-Att-Int 32-48-1 16-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-54 0-0
Punts 4-57.25 4-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 4-25
Time of Possession 34:34 25:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 7-27, Akers 8-13, Powell 1-11, Stafford 2-6. San Francisco, Wilson 18-74, Juszczyk 1-9, Garoppolo 1-3, Samuel 2-2.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 32-48-1-254. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-0-239.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 14-122, Higbee 10-73, Henderson 3-12, Skowronek 2-33, Al.Robinson 2-7, Blanton 1-7. San Francisco, Samuel 6-115, Aiyuk 4-37, Kittle 2-24, Jennings 2-22, Juszczyk 1-35, McCloud 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 42.

Written By