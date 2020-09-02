https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-23-Colorado-5-15536328.php
San Francisco 23, Colorado 5
Recommended Video:
|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|52
|23
|27
|23
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|b-Duggar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|6
|5
|5
|6
|E.Díaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Fuentes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Blackmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|a-Sandoval ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1-Hilliard pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|c-Ruf ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|6
|2
|4
|6
|McMahon 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Hampson ss-cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bart c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Wolters c-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|San Francisco
|322
|117
|250
|—
|23
|Colorado
|001
|010
|021
|—
|5
E_Solano (6), Bart (2), McMahon (5). LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Solano 2 (12), Belt 2 (8), Dickerson 2 (3), Crawford (6), Dubón (2), Tapia (2). 3B_Yastrzemski (4). HR_Dickerson 3 (7), Crawford (4), Hampson 2 (4). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Dubón (2), Tapia (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Gausman, W, 2-2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Suárez
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Colorado
|Gray, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|Santos
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|J.Díaz
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hoffman
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Butera
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Kinley (Bart). WP_Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:48.
View Comments