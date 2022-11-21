San Diego St. 88, Ohio St. 77

Key 3-8 1-1 7, Sueing 3-11 0-0 6, Likekele 0-5 2-2 2, McNeil 9-14 1-1 22, Thornton 4-8 3-3 13, Sensabaugh 5-10 5-6 17, Holden 1-3 2-2 4, Okpara 2-2 0-0 4, Gayle 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 14-15 77.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute