San Diego St. 82, BYU 75

George 4-7 1-1 11, Traore 5-6 4-4 14, S.Johnson 7-11 0-0 17, Robinson 2-10 0-0 5, Williams 6-12 2-4 15, Ally Atiki 1-5 1-3 3, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 1-6 1-2 4, R.Saunders 1-1 0-0 3, Waterman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-61 10-16 75.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1