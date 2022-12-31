San Diego St. 76, UNLV 67

K.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mensah 0-5 3-4 3, Bradley 6-14 6-8 23, Butler 4-5 0-0 9, Trammell 4-8 9-11 21, Arop 6-7 0-0 12, Seiko 1-2 1-4 4, Parrish 2-5 0-0 4, LeDee 0-3 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-27 76.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies