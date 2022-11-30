San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69

Tillis 3-6 0-0 7, Leuchten 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 6-11 0-0 14, Crockrell 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 9-17 6-7 28, Hohn 0-4 4-5 4, Keeler 3-4 2-2 8, Henry 1-3 0-0 2, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0, J.Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchison 1-1 0-0 2, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-14 69.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute